LONDON, March 10 Five euro zone countries are scheduled to hold bond auctions in what promises to be a busy week of supply ahead. * On Monday, Italy will issue up to 9 billion euros of three-year, seven-year, 15-year and 30-year bonds. * On Tuesday, the Netherlands is scheduled to sell 2-3 billion euros of bond maturing on January 2022. * On Wednesday, Germany will sell 1 billion euros of 30-year bonds.

* This will be followed on Thursday by Spain, which will sell bonds due 2022, 2026, 2028 and 2046, with sizes to be set on Monday.

* Also on Thursday, France is set to hold auctions with further details expected to be announced later on Friday. Commerzbank analysts expect France to raise 7.5-8.5 billion euros from the sale of medium-term and inflation-linked bonds. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by John Geddie)