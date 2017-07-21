FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Belgium and Italy expected to sell bonds next week
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Turkey
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 21, 2017 / 3:37 PM / a day ago

EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Belgium and Italy expected to sell bonds next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Belgium and Italy are the two countries in the euro zone expected to auction government bonds in the week ahead.

* Belgium is scheduled to hold a sale of government bonds on Monday, with Commerzbank forecasting the size of the debt sale to be in a range of 2.2 to 2.8 billion euros.

* On Wednesday, Italy is scheduled to sell inflation-linked bonds.

* Italy returns to the market on Friday when it is expected to auction medium-to-long-term bonds. Details of this auction are expected to be announced on Monday.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.