LONDON Jan 8 The Netherlands, Austria, Germany, Italy and Spain are all set to auction bonds in the coming week as countries look to kick off their 2016 fundraising efforts.

* The Netherlands are first up with the sale of bonds maturing in 2033 and are expected to raise 1-1.5 billion euros on Tuesday.

* Austria will also sell 1.21 billion euros of bonds maturing in 2025 and 2034 on Tuesday.

* Finally, Germany is set to tap 1 billion euros of a 10-year inflation-linked bond on Tuesday.

* Germany will also return on Wednesday to sell a new conventional 10-year bond and plans to raise 5 billion euros.

* Italy on Wednesday is due to sell medium- to long-term bonds, details of which will be released late on Friday Jan. 8.

* Rounding off the scheduled supply for the week, Spain is due to auction bonds due in 2018, 2020 and 2023 on Thursday.

* Analysts said Belgium, Slovakia, Finland, Portugal and France are candidates for bond sales via syndication next week, while Austria and Spain are also expected to sell debt through this method before the end of the month. (Compiled by John Geddie; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)