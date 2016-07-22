TREASURIES-Bonds steady ahead of heavy data week, Fed meeting
(Adds details on Microsoft deal, quotes, updates prices) * Fed will conclude January meeting on Wednesday * Heavy week of data including January jobs figures * Microsoft debt sale weighs on long bonds By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Jan 30 Most U.S. Treasury prices were steady on Monday before the Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday and Wednesday and ahead of a heavy week of data, while long-dated bonds were weighed down by Microsoft's $17 billion debt sale. Frid