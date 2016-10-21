BRIEF-Snap to publicly file for its IPO late next week- Recode
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
LONDON Oct 21 At least three euro zone countries are scheduled to hold bond auctions in the week ahead.
* On Tuesday, Finland will tap a 15-year bond for up to 1 billion euros.
* Germany on Wednesday auctions 3 billion euros of five-year bonds.
* Italy is scheduled to sell medium to long-term bonds on Friday. Details of the auction are expected to be announced on Monday.
* Analysts said Portugal may also announce on Friday whether it will sell bonds next week, in a window it has previously set aside.
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday that Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praising Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman said on Friday.