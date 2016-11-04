BRIEF-Smiths Group sells Interconnect's power business for 162 mln stg
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg
LONDON Nov 4 The Netherlands, Germany and Italy are the euro zone countries scheduled to sell bonds next week.
* On Tuesday, the Netherlands taps a 10-year bond for up to 2.5 billion euros.
* Also on Tuesday, Germany is scheduled to auction a 10-year inflation-linked bond for 500 million euros.
* Germany comes to the market again on Wednesday with a five billion euro sale of two-year Schatz bonds.
* Italy is scheduled to hold a sale of medium to long-dated bonds on Friday. Auction details are expected to be released on Tuesday.
* Analysts also say there is a chance that Portugal could hold an auction of medium to long-term bonds. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg
ZAGREB, Jan 26 Croatia intends to reduce its public debt to 75.3 percent of gross domestic product by the end of 2019, down from the current 83.8 percent, Finance Minister Zdravko Maric said on Thursday.
* World stocks index near record high after Dow breaks 20,000