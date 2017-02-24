LONDON Feb 24 Four euro zone countries are
scheduled to hold government bond auctions in the week ahead.
* On Monday, Italy will sell up to 10 billion euros in
bonds.
* Germany on Tuesday will sell five billion euros of a new
two-year Schatz bond.
* On Thursday, Germany comes to the market again with a
three billion euro sale of 10-year debt.
* Also on Thursday, Spain will issue bonds due 2021, 2022
and 2027. The amount Spain wishes to raise at the auction will
be announced on Monday.
* France on Friday will sell 6-7 billion euros of bonds at
its monthly long-term debt auction.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie)