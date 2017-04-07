LONDON, April 7 The Netherlands, Italy, Germany and Ireland are scheduled to sell bonds at auction in the coming week. * On Tuesday, the Netherlands will sell 0.75-1.25 billion euros of bonds maturing in January 2033.

* Italy is scheduled to sell debt on Wednesday, with further details on size and tenor expected to be announced later on Friday.

* Later on Wednesday, Germany will auction 3 billion euros of 10-year bonds.

* Finally, Ireland is scheduled for auctions on Wednesday. Commerzbank analysts expect a 1 billion euro reopening of its bonds maturing in May 2037. The Irish debt agency is expected to announce details on Monday. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by John Geddie)