JGBs pare losses after BOJ makes no policy change
TOKYO, June 16 Japanese government bond prices on Friday pared most of their early losses after the Bank of Japan refrained from making significant changes to its policy statement.
(Adds Portugal auction on Wednesday)
LONDON, April 7 The Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Ireland and Portugal are scheduled to sell bonds at auction in the coming week. * On Tuesday, the Netherlands will sell 0.75-1.25 billion euros of bonds maturing in January 2033.
* Italy is scheduled to sell debt on Wednesday, with further details on size and tenor expected to be announced later on Friday.
* Later on Wednesday, Germany will auction 3 billion euros of 10-year bonds.
* Also on Wednesday, Portugal will offer between 1 billion euros and 1.25 billion euros of five- and eight-year bonds, the country's IGCP debt agency said on Friday.
* Finally, Ireland is scheduled for auctions on Wednesday. Commerzbank analysts expect a 1 billion euro reopening of its bonds maturing in May 2037. The Irish debt agency is expected to announce details on Monday. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by John Geddie)
TOKYO, June 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high on Friday as the yen dropped, after an expected policy decision by the Bank of Japan provided relief to investors.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cash, people and equipment are pouring into the prolific Permian shale basin in Texas as business booms in the largest U.S. oilfield. But one group of investors is heading the other way - concerned that shale may become a victim of its own success.