LONDON, April 13 At least four countries in the euro area are scheduled to sell bonds next week.

* On Tuesday, Slovakia will offer two bonds due in 2026 and 2031.

* Germany, the bloc's benchmark bond issuer, on Wednesday will auction 1 billion euros of bonds maturing in 2044.

* France and Spain are expected to sell bonds on Thursday, with details of the auctions yet to be released.

