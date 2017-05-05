LONDON May 5 The Netherlands, Austria, Germany,
Portugal and Italy are scheduled to hold bond auctions in the
week ahead.
* On Tuesday, the Netherlands will sell 2 to 3 billion euros
of five-year government bonds.
* On the same day, Germany auctions 500 million euros of a
30-year inflation-linked bond, while Austria is scheduled to
sell 1.1 billion euros in bonds by reopening 2047 and 2027
issues.
* Germany comes to the market again on Wednesday, with a 3
billion euro sale of five-year bonds.
* Also on Wednesday, Portugal is to offer up to 1.25 billion
euros of bonds maturing in 2022 and 2027.
* Italy is scheduled to sell medium and long-term bonds on
Thursday. The auction details are yet to be released.
