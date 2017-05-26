LONDON May 26 Three of the euro zone's biggest economies -- France, Italy and Spain -- will sell debt at auction in the coming week.

* Italy will offer up to 7.5 billion euros over three bonds at an auction on Tuesday: five-year and 10-year fixed rate bonds and a floating-rate bond maturing in 2024.

* Spain will issue a new bond due 2021 at an auction on Thursday, as well as a 2066 bond and an inflation-linked bond due in 2030. Amounts will be announced on Monday.

* Also on Thursday, France will sell 7.5-8.5 billion euros of long-term bonds. Further details will be announced on Monday. (Compiled by John Geddie, Edited by Abhinav Ramnarayan)