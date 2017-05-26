BRIEF-S&P affirms Malaysia foreign currency and local currency ratings; outlook stable
* S&P - Malaysia 'A-/A-2' foreign currency and 'A/A-1' local currency ratings affirmed; outlook stable
LONDON May 26 Three of the euro zone's biggest economies -- France, Italy and Spain -- will sell debt at auction in the coming week.
* Italy will offer up to 7.5 billion euros over three bonds at an auction on Tuesday: five-year and 10-year fixed rate bonds and a floating-rate bond maturing in 2024.
* Spain will issue a new bond due 2021 at an auction on Thursday, as well as a 2066 bond and an inflation-linked bond due in 2030. Amounts will be announced on Monday.
* Also on Thursday, France will sell 7.5-8.5 billion euros of long-term bonds. Further details will be announced on Monday. (Compiled by John Geddie, Edited by Abhinav Ramnarayan)
LONDON, June 22 Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, was discharged from hospital on Thursday after treatment for an infection.
LONDON, June 22 Cladding on a number of British tower blocks has been confirmed as combustible in tests conducted after a deadly fire in west London, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.