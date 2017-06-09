LONDON, June 9 The Netherlands, Italy, Germany,
Portugal, Spain and France are set to sell debt at auction in
the coming week.
* The Netherlands on Tuesday is scheduled to sell 2-3
billion euros of 10-year bonds.
* Also on Tuesday, Italy will offer up to 5.5 billion euros
of three- and seven-year bonds.
* Germany will sell three billion euros of 10-year bonds on
Wednesday.
* Portugal will also offer a total of up to 1.25 billion
euros of bonds at an auction on Wednesday.
* Spain will issue bonds due 2022, 2027, 2032 and 2037 next
Thursday at a quadruple debt auction.
* France will sell up to 9.5 billion euros of fixed-rate and
inflation-linked bonds on Thursday.
(Compiled by John Geddie; Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)