LONDON, June 16 Three euro zone countries are scheduled to sell bonds via auctions in the coming week. * On Monday, Belgium is to raise 2.7-3.2 billion euros through a sale of bonds. The country's debt agency will sell seven-year, 10-year and 30-year bonds via auctions.

* Also on Monday, Slovakia is scheduled to hold an auction. Commerzbank analysts expect the country to sell up to 300 million euros of 10-year and 20-year bonds.

* On Wednesday, Germany is set to sell 1 billion euros of bonds maturing in July 2044. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Nigel Stephenson)