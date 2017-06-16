GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise, oil languishes near 10-month low on glut fears
* Sterling holds gains after BOE economist signals rate hike vote
LONDON, June 16 Three euro zone countries are scheduled to sell bonds via auctions in the coming week. * On Monday, Belgium is to raise 2.7-3.2 billion euros through a sale of bonds. The country's debt agency will sell seven-year, 10-year and 30-year bonds via auctions.
* Also on Monday, Slovakia is scheduled to hold an auction. Commerzbank analysts expect the country to sell up to 300 million euros of 10-year and 20-year bonds.
* On Wednesday, Germany is set to sell 1 billion euros of bonds maturing in July 2044. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
* Sterling holds gains after BOE economist signals rate hike vote
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.