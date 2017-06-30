LONDON, June 30 Austria, Germany, Spain and
France are all set to raise cash at debt auctions in the coming
week.
* Austria will issue 1.265 billion euros in bonds by
reopening 2047 and 2027 issues in an auction on Tuesday.
* Also on Tuesday, Germany will sell 500 million euros of an
inflation-linked bond maturity in 2030.
* On Wednesday, Germany returns to sell 4 billion euros of
conventional bonds maturing in 2022.
* On Thursday, Spain is scheduled to sell medium- and
long-dated bonds. Further details will be published in the
coming days.
* France on Thursday is set to sell long-term bonds worth
between 7.5 and 8.5 billion euros.
