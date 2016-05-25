LONDON May 25 Peripheral government bond yields
fell sharply on Wednesday after progress in Greek bailout talks
boosted sentiment towards riskier assets across the euro zone.
Euro zone finance ministers early on Wednesday gave a nod to
releasing 10.3 billion euros in new funds for Greece in
recognition of painful fiscal reforms pushed through by Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras's leftist-led coalition.
The euro zone also agreed to offer Athens debt relief in
2018 if that was necessary to meet agreed criteria on its
payments burden.
Portugal's 10-bond yield fell 4.8 basis points to a
three-week low at 3.02 percent, while Spanish and
Italian 10-year bond yields fell to one-month lows
at around 1.51 percent and 1.40 percent
respectively.
"The agreement between Greece and its creditors is positive
for risk sentiment and in turn peripheral bond markets," said
Rene Arecht, a derivatives market analyst at DZ Bank.
Greek bond markets open later on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)