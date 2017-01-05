BRIEF-GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
LONDON Jan 5 Portugal's benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose above 4 percent for first time since February 2016 on Thursday, rising 10 basis points on the day to 4.03 pct.
In addition, excluding brief a two-day spike last February, the bond was last at 4 percent on a sustained basis in August 2014, according to Tradeweb data.
* Entered into agreement with certain lenders under revolving credit facility to exercise about $95.8 million of $100 million commitment
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Globe Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.