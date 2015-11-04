LONDON Nov 4 Portuguese government bond yields
fell on Wednesday as opposition parties struggle to join forces
a week before a vote at which they have pledged to topple
Lisbon's minority government.
Ten-year yields fell 6 basis points to 2.52 percent
, the best performing bonds in the euro zone on
Wednesday.
Portugal's opposition Socialists said late Tuesday they were
still trying a reach agreement with two other left-wing parties
for a majority-backed coalition, which they pledged to have in
place before trying to oust the new cabinet next week.
Parliament will debate the centre-right government's policy
programme next Monday before a vote on Tuesday or Wednesday,
which could bring down the new government if it is rejected.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Marius Zaharia)