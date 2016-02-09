LONDON Feb 9 Portuguese 10-year yields hit
their highest since October 2014 on Tuesday as investors worried
about global growth and the health of the financial sector moved
their money out of lower-rated markets.
Within the euro zone, Portugal is the lowest rated
significant debt issuer after Greece, and is still struggling to
regain its investment grade status after exiting the bailout it
needed to navigate the region's 2011-2012 debt crisis.
Portuguese yields were 34 basis points up on
the day at 3.56 percent. The bonds underperformed all their euro
zone peers apart from Greece, where yields rose 58 bps to just
above 11 percent.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)