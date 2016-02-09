LONDON Feb 9 Portuguese 10-year yields hit their highest since October 2014 on Tuesday as investors worried about global growth and the health of the financial sector moved their money out of lower-rated markets.

Within the euro zone, Portugal is the lowest rated significant debt issuer after Greece, and is still struggling to regain its investment grade status after exiting the bailout it needed to navigate the region's 2011-2012 debt crisis.

Portuguese yields were 34 basis points up on the day at 3.56 percent. The bonds underperformed all their euro zone peers apart from Greece, where yields rose 58 bps to just above 11 percent. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)