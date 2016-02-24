* Lisbon's bonds outperform euro zone peers * Parliament approves budget with EU concessions * Portugal to buy back short-dated bonds on Thursday * German yields hit new 10-month low as oil slides (Adds quotes, updates prices) By John Geddie LONDON, Feb 24 Short-dated Portuguese bond yields fell on Wednesday after parliament gave initial approval to the minority Socialist government's 2016 budget and the country prepared to buy back bonds from investors. Lisbon's bond yields fell faster than those of their euro zone peers on a day that tumbling oil prices and investor risk aversion pulled German, French and Finnish 10-year yields to 10-month lows. Worries about Portugal's finances were partly behind a market rout earlier this month and prompted the government to give ground to its European Union partners on additional measures to make sure the country, one of the bloc's most indebted, meets EU fiscal targets. Despite these concessions, the budget bill passed at its first reading by 122 votes to 107 in the 230-seat parliament. It now goes to committees for in-detail discussions before a final vote due on March 16. Strategists said plans announced on Tuesday to buy back bonds maturing in 2017, 2018 and 2019 at a reverse auction on Thursday also fuelled the rally, prompting market-makers to up their prices on shorter-dated bonds. "When you have a minority government there is always going to be a bit of concern about getting anything through (parliament) so there is a bit of relief in the market, and the buyback is also a driver," Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell said. Two-year Portuguese bond yields were 32 basis points lower at 0.54 percent and five-year yields fell 11 basis points to 2.18 percent. Portugal's 10-year bond yield tumbled more than 20 basis points in early trading to 3.16 percent, before reversing falls to stand 1.5 basis points higher at 3.39 percent in late trade as investors steered away from risky assets. "Portugal seems to be in the firing line when there is risk aversion," said Nick Stamenkovic, a bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets. "Investors are nervous about the commitment to fiscal consolidation in the medium term, and worries that there could be a potential U-turn of structural reforms means investors are demanding a risk premium." Other analysts also cautioned about reading too much into the price moves because of thin liquidity in the Portuguese market compared to others. Jaime Costero, a bond strategist at BBVA, said that just 100 million euros of trading can move Portuguese debt several basis points. It would take five times that to get a similar move in Spanish equivalents. ECB CUSHION In further signs the tide could be starting to turn for Portugal, which has been at the centre of concerns about the health of Europe's financial sector, the European Central Bank has hinted it may take measures to protect banks from further policy easing. Concerns that negative interest rates on bank deposits, set by the ECB to try to encourage lending across the bloc, may be doing more harm that good have firmed expectations that the ECB will introduce a tiered rate similar to that in Japan. Further ECB easing is expected next month. A fresh slide in oil on Wednesday underlines the uphill task the central bank faces in hauling back inflation towards its near 2 percent target. Market expectations for long-term inflation, which are closely watched by the ECB, have slumped, with the five-year forward rate hitting a record low of 1.41 percent on Wednesday. German 10-year yields -- the bloc's benchmark -- fell almost 6 basis points to a 10-month low of 0.128 percent. "It has been a broad risk off environment with falling oil prices being the main trigger," Credit Agricole strategist Orlando Green said. (Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Catherine Evans)