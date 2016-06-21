LONDON, June 21 Portugal's debt chief said on Tuesday her country's borrowing costs would not rise substantially if Lisbon lost the investment-grade credit rating it needs to remain eligible for the ECB's massive bond-buying scheme.

Portugal only qualifies for the European Central Bank's 1.7 trillion euro quantitative easing scheme because of its ranking with Canadian firm DBRS, while the three other agencies that the ECB recognises all rate the country in junk territory.

Asked on the sidelines of a conference in London whether Portugal's bond yields would rise if it lost this rating and was excluded from the ECB's scheme, Cristina Casalinho said:

"These days it would be impossible."

Casalinho said that the support of domestic investors provided an important backstop, as they did during the 2012 debt crisis, while Portugal was not as reliant on foreign investors as it was before the crisis.

"One of the lessons that we have learned was that domestic banks and domestic investors play a very relevant role," said Casalinho.

Holdings of Portugal's debt by non-resident investors account for around 40 percent of the total, she said, up from lows of around 30 percent but not near the 60-65 percent level seen before the crisis.

"We are really very close to the bottom."

DBRS maintained Portugal's BBB (low) sovereign rating with a "stable" outlook in April. It will next review Portugal in October, when the government is also due to present its 2017 budget proposal.

The ECB is slowing down its purchases of Portuguese government debt to avoid getting close to a limit on how much of the debt of a single country it can own. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Gareth Jones)