LONDON Aug 16 Portuguese government bond yields
were set for their biggest daily rise since Britain's vote to
leave the European Union on Tuesday, after rating agency DBRS
said pressures were building on the country's creditworthiness.
DBRS's view is closely watched because it is the only one of
the four agencies recognised by the European Central Bank to
have an investment grade rank for Portugal, a rating it needs to
qualify for the central bank's quantitative easing scheme.
Portuguese 10-year bond yields rose 11 basis points to 2.81
percent, the biggest daily rise seen since June 24
when the results of Britain's Brexit vote sent shockwaves
through markets.
The rise in Portuguese yields also hauled other euro zone
equivalents higher, with benchmark German bond yields reversing
an early fall to hit a near one-month high of minus 0.05 percent
.
"DBRS have flagged that they have some concerns about
Portugal, and that has started a bit of a sell-off which has
radiated elsewhere in the euro zone," Commerzbank strategist
David Schnautz said.
