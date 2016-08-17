LONDON Aug 17 Portugal's 10-year government
bond yield rose sharply for a second straight day on Wednesday,
rising to a two-week high following a warning from ratings
agency DBRS on the country's credit rating.
DBRS said on Tuesday pressures were building on Portugal's
creditworthiness.
Its views are closely watched because it is the only one of
the four agencies recognised by the European Central Bank to
give Portugal the investment grade rating it needs to qualify
for the central bank's quantitative easing scheme.
Portugal's 10-year bond yield rose 10 basis points to 2.97
percent on Wednesday, its highest level in two
weeks, following a 15 bps rise on Tuesday.
All other euro zone yields were flat to slightly lower on
the day.
