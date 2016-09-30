LONDON, Sept 30 Portugal's 10-year government bond yield was on track on Friday to end September with its biggest monthly rise since June last year.

The southern European country's bond market has come under pressure in recent weeks due to concerns about weak economic growth and the country's ratings outlook.

Portugal's 10-year government bond yield was up 3 basis points at 3.36 percent. It has risen almost 30 basis points this month, setting it up for the biggest monthly rise since June 2015, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Alison Williams)