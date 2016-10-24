* DBRS keeps Portugal's BBB (low) rating, stable outlook
* Portuguese bond yields slide to lowest since early Sept
* Spanish yields fall on hopes of political breakthrough
* Austria says could sell 70-year bonds in near future
By Dhara Ranasinghe and Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, Oct 24 Portugal's borrowing costs
tumbled to six-week lows on Monday after it passed a crucial
ratings test, while yields in neighbouring Spain fell sharply on
signs that 10 months of political deadlock may be near an end.
Ratings agency DBRS maintained its BBB (low) rating with a
stable outlook for Portugal late on Friday, upholding the
investment-grade rank the country needs to stay in the ECB's
massive bond-buying programme.
That sparked a relief rally in Portuguese bonds, sending
10-year yields down as much as 15 basis points to 3.05 percent
, though by 1530 GMT this was back up to 3.15
percent, still down 4 bps on the day.
In Spain, conservative leader Mariano Rajoy was set to
secure a second term in power for his People's Party after the
Socialists agreed on Sunday to abstain in a confidence vote to
be held this week.
That pushed Spanish yields down 5 bps to just over two-week
lows of 1.06 percent. As the day wore on, that
drop reversed to a large extent and the yield was at 1.10
percent by 1530 GMT, down less than 1 bp on the day.
The country has been in political limbo after elections in
December and June left no single party with a majority,
paralysing institutions and threatening to derail an economic
recovery.
As risks facing Portugal and Spain ebbed, their southern
European peer Italy could become the main underperformer as it
faces political uncertainty ahead of referendum on
constitutional reform on Dec. 4.
ITALY CONCERN
"There's generally good news all around in terms of risk
towards the periphery following the ratings news on Portugal and
signs that we'll get a new government in Spain," said Orlando
Green, European fixed income strategist at Credit Agricole.
"The elephant in the room remains Italy, with the referendum
looming."
Fitch Ratings, which left Italy's BBB+ rating unchanged
late on Friday, said it had cut the outlook to negative because
of weak growth, high debt and the uncertain outcome of the
referendum.
Yields on higher-rated euro zone government bonds, on the
other hand, rose after Austria said it was exploring the
possibility of selling 70-year bonds via a syndication in the
near future, subject to investor feedback.
Austria's 30-year benchmark was one of the worst performing
bonds on Monday, its yield rising 5.7 bps to 1.02 percent as
investors made space for the potential sale of new bonds
.
German and French long-dated government bond yields were
also up on the day, by about 4 bps each.
"Partly because of the Austria 70-year and partly because
PMIs in Europe were better than expected, yields are rising,
particularly as market liquidity is not so good," said Antoine
Bouvet, rates strategist at Mizuho.
Euro zone business activity picked up more than expected in
October as new work for services companies flooded in at the
fastest rate since April, but there was still no sign of
inflationary pressures, Markit's Composite Flash Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) showed.
