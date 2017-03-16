UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON, March 16 Dutch bank ING said on Thursday that it is no longer a primary dealer for Slovenia, the latest in a string of banks to have stopped making markets for certain European government bonds.
In an emailed statement to Reuters, a spokesperson for the bank said: "As of 2017, ING is no longer a primary dealer for Slovenian government bonds."
The number of primary dealers across European bond markets has been declining as increased regulation since the 2008 financial crisis and massive bond-buying by central banks for monetary stimulus has weighed on bond-market trading volumes.
The Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) said in a report on Wednesday that the average number of primary dealers in the European Union has fallen to around 18 from around 23 in 2006. (Reporting by John Geddie; Writing by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Larry King)
