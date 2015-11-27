LONDON Nov 27 Adding the debt of cities and regions to the ECB's stimulus programme would allow it to extend quantitative easing well into the second half of 2018, two years beyond its proposed end date, according to private estimates.

Essentially, incorporating debt issued by the likes of Paris and Bavaria opens a vast new market for the European Central Bank, helping it avoid running out of bonds to buy.

According to data from Thomson Reuters IFR, almost $500 billion of bonds issued by European cities and regions are in circulation, the large majority of which are German.

The move into this field is being considered by the bank, which is widely expected to announce further easing measures next week designed to prop up fragile growth and low inflation in the euro zone.

"The ECB could keep it going for 1-1/2 to two years after September 2016 if it takes this step," RBC's chief European macro strategist Peter Schaffrik said.

The ECB now mainly buys sovereign debt under QE, but also agency, asset-backed, covered and some state-backed corporate bonds.

Assuming scarcity in smaller markets would not derail the whole QE programme, RBC estimates bond-buying could last for another year at the current pace of 60 billion euros a month.

The addition of regional debt would add a further 6-10 months because it would prevent any bottleneck in the German sovereign market, where most QE purchases are made.

Similar calculations by Morgan Stanley estimate the current programme could run until April or May 2018, with regional debt extending it to October 2018.

Extending QE well into 2018 depends on the ECB being able to buy the maximum amount in each bond, which could prove difficult in practice because some holders may not want to sell.

GAME CHANGER

The calculations are based around the current rules of the programme, under which the ECB only buys debt maturing in two-to-30 years and can hold up to a quarter or a third of each bond, depending on its terms. Purchases of debt as a share of overall QE is limited to each country's contribution to the ECB's capital.

Other analysts take a more conservative approach in calculating the potential impact of including municipal debt.

Rabobank said the move may only add a couple of months to QE as yields on many of the German bonds are below the deposit rate which marks the lower limit for purchases, while the central bank may also decide to step up the pace of bond buying.

RBC and Morgan Stanley's estimates assume that once/if the ECB lowers its deposit rate in December, most German regional debt will become eligible again. Money markets are pricing in a cut of at least 10 basis points next week..

"We are talking about quite far into the future, but the market always thinks about the outer limit to which the ECB can go with these purchases," Morgan Stanley's rates strategist Jesper Rooth said.

"If the ECB announces some other asset class it would be an important signal that they could continue for longer." (Editing by Nigel Stephenson/Jeremy Gaunt)