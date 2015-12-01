LONDON Dec 1 Nearly a trillion euros of sovereign debt on the European Central Bank's shopping list under its quantitative easing programme is ineligible because the bonds yield less than the deposit rate, Tradeweb data shows.

Around 938 billion euros of the 5.5 trillion euros ($5.8 trillion) of government debt in the ECB's chosen maturity range, between two and 30 years, yields less than the -0.2 percent deposit rate, the cut off for purchases under the scheme.

This illustrates heightened market expectations that the ECB will lower this rate further at its policy meeting on Thursday, with money markets pricing in a cut of at least 10 basis points to -0.3 percent.

The data, compiled using closing prices on Friday, is based on the market value of euro-denominated sovereign bonds in the bloc. ($1 = 0.9423 euros) (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson/Ruth Pitchford)