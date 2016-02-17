LONDON Feb 17 The yield gap between government bonds from the euro zone periphery and their top-rated German peers may have been significantly wider during last week's market turmoil had it not been for the ECB's bond-buying programme.

ING senior rates strategist Martin van Vliet said one way of quantifying the impact of the European Central Bank's 1.5 trillion-euro asset purchase scheme on peripheral debt is to compare the spread between 10-year Italian government bonds and their German equivalents with the iTtaxx Senior Financials index.

As this graphic tmsnrt.rs/1WptXEQ shows, the index of 30 equally weighted credit default swaps on investment-grade European financial firms widened last week to levels that were historically consistent with an Italian/German 10-year yield spread of around 250 basis points, he said.

But the Italian BTP/German Bund yield gap only widened to about 150 bps last week, tentatively suggesting that the dampening impact of ECB quantitative easing is about 100 bps.

"You can still make the point that ECB QE programme is dampening the widening pressure on spreads," van Vliet said.

As the ECB launched quantitative easing in March 2015 to stimulate inflation and growth in the euro area, the yield gaps between Spanish, Italian and Portuguese bonds versus top-rated German Bunds narrowed to their tightest in around five years.

But this year has seen widening pressure on yield spreads, as jitters about Europe's banks, global economic health and, in Portugal's case, concerns about the new government's ability to honour EU budget deficit targets, gripped investors.

Still, ECB QE, which has helped push yields across the euro area to record lows and into negative territory, remains a powerful backstop for peripheral debt.

This is reflected in concern that Portuguese bonds may face further pressure if Portugal loses its remaining investment- grade rating, which it needs to stay in the ECB programme.

Canadian credit ratings firm DBRS - the only ratings agency to maintain an investment-grade ranking for Portugal - said on Friday it was concerned by a recent rise in its bond yields. It is next due to review the rating on April 29.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Larry King; Graphic by Nigel Stephenson)