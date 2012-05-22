STRASBOURG May 22 The euro zone needs a roadmap that spells out specific steps on fiscal and economic integration leading to the joint issuance of debt in the medium- to long-term, the European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs Olli Rehn said on Tuesday.

French President Francois Hollande is expected to lead a push to promote the idea of mutualised European debt at an informal summit in Brussels on Wednesday, raising pressure on German Chancellor Angela Merkel to drop her opposition to the proposal.

Hollande is likely to be backed by Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and the European Commission, which has long supported euro area bonds, producing a feasibility study on them late last year before the initiative was pushed to the background.

"We need to reflect what kind of European Union would be required to deepen economic and political integration, for instance, so that joint issuance of debt would make sense for all member states sharing the common currency," Rehn said in a speech to the European Parliament.

"The Green Paper on stability bonds from last November needs to be followed up soon, ideally with a medium- to long-term roadmap that outlines the necessary deeper fiscal and economic integration in order to minimise moral hazard and ensure fiscal sustainability - or in other words, the features of an economic (and political) union required to make mutualisation of debt rational," he said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Luke Baker)