BERLIN, June 29 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble echoed Angela Merkel's pledge that Europe would have
no common euro bonds in her lifetime, saying on Friday they
wouldn't happen as long as he lived either unless other radical
reforms occurred first.
"Euro bonds, if understood as euro bonds without common
liability and without common financial policy, are something
that I don't want in my lifetime either," Schaeuble said.
He was speaking to the Bundestag (lower house) ahead of a
vote to ratify a permanent euro zone bailout mechanism and a
new fiscal pact for budget discipline across Europe.
Merkel, who usually avoids emotive language, caused a stir
this week with comments reported from a closed-door meeting that
she would not accept euro bonds as long as she lived.
This was a blow to any remaining hopes among champions of
euro bonds, such as French President Francois Holland, that the
conservative German chancellor might have a change of heart.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Erik Kirschbaum, editing by
Gareth Jones)