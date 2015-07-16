(Corrects paragraph 7 to say .. 635 billion euros ..not.. 635
trillion euros)
* Spain, Italy have 1 trillion euros to fund by 2017
* Debt ratios in those countries still widening
* Bankers say investor appetite waning as rate cycle turns
* Investors say lop-sided recovery could prompt more QE
By John Geddie
LONDON, July 16 At 86 billion euros, Greece's
latest bailout package is less than 10 percent of the sum Italy
and Spain need to borrow on markets before the end of 2017. The
euro zone's debt problems are far from over.
With Athens offered a temporary solution, sovereign debt
bankers are turning their focus to the scale of the refinancing
needs in some of bloc's other indebted states as the interest
rate cycle turns and the crutch of central bank bond-buying is
set to be whipped away in just over a year.
No one is predicting investors will shun the likes of Spain
and Italy, as they have with Greece. But the risk is that they
demand a higher rate of interest at a time when both countries
are struggling to get their debts back on a sustainable path.
Some investors even see a situation where borrowing costs
and the economic recovery in the bloc becomes so lop-sided that
the European Central Bank has to extend its quantitative easing
(QE) scheme beyond its scheduled September 2016 expiry.
"Debt-to-GDP reduction and structural reforms may not have
happened quickly enough in countries such as Italy while the
rest of the euro zone is progressing pretty well," said Neil
Murray, head of pan-European fixed income at Aberdeen Asset
Management.
"In which case, we will need more QE programmes."
In Italy, where data showed public debt at a new record high
of 2.2 trillion euros this week, the government has to refinance
635 billion euros of bonds by the end of 2017, a third of its
outstanding debt.
Spain has to roll over 351 billion euros in the same period,
also around a third of its debts.
Investor appetite for this debt has up until now been helped
by a series of monetary easing measures which sent 10-year
borrowing costs to record lows of around 1 percent in March.
But even with QE in full flow, yields have climbed some 100
bps in the last few months -- a trend that is worrying the
bankers that arrange bond sales for these sovereigns.
"It's a market where the gross amount of issuance is
massively more than it has been in the past and rates are
rising," said one banker on condition of anonymity.
"We have been in this virtuous cycle and it is coming to an
end."
Via bond swaps and issuance of longer-dated debt, Spain and
Italy have used this cheap borrowing to extend the average
maturity of their debt and ease future pile-ups.
It has also marginally reduced the government's overall cost
of debt servicing, but crucially not enough for it to stabilise
its debts.
In order for a country to do that, the sum of growth and
inflation rates must equal the debt-servicing cost as a
percentage of gross domestic product unless the country can run
a budget surplus before interest payments to cover
it.
Forecasts from the OECD, show that by the end of this year,
the debt ratios of both countries will still be rising.
This is important because without the numbing affect of
cheap central bank money, investors will start to once again pay
closer attention to economic fundamentals and demand a higher
risk premium from those that have not been able to get their
houses in order.
No other central bank has so far been able to halt QE after
just one round, and for strategists such as Standard Life's
Andrew Milligan, economic divergence in the bloc will only
encourage the ECB to follow suit.
"Very sizable amounts of debt have been allowed to build
up," said Milligan.
"Traditionally, those would be solved by default, inflation,
currency devaluation or a fast growth environment - all of those
look extremely difficult for Europe."
