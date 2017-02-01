LONDON Feb 1 The share of euro zone government
debt with negative yields fell to around 40 percent in January
from 46 percent in December, as a sell-off in bond markets
gathered pace on signs of stronger economic growth and a pick-up
in inflation.
Of around 7.09 trillion euros of the bonds in the system,
about 2.8 trillion euros, or 40.21 percent, yield less than
zero. That is the lowest share since at least June 2016.
Tradeweb's data shows around 22 percent of euro zone
government bonds yield less than the ECB's deposit rate of minus
0.4 percent, down from almost 30 percent in December.
The sell-off in global bond markets, fuelled by expectations
of higher inflation in the U.S. under new President Donald
Trump's economic policies, also pushed more corporate bond
yields into positive territory.
Around 21 percent of the euro-denominated investment-grade
corporate bonds available on the Tradeweb platform yielded less
than zero in January, down from almost 25 percent in December.
Tradeweb's data is based on market value at the close of
trading on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie)