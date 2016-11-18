LONDON Nov 18 The share of euro zone government debt with negative yields has fallen to 41 percent from 45 percent in October, as investors position for higher inflation after the election of Donald Trump as the next U.S. president.

Of around 7.18 trillion euros of the bonds in the system, about 3 trillion euros, or 41 percent, yield less than zero.

That is down from around 45 percent last month and 55 percent in early July when demand for safe-haven bonds grew as investors worried that Britain's vote to leave the European Union posed a threat to global growth.

An expectation that trump's economic policies will stoke inflation has triggered a sell-off across world bond markets, with benchmark German Bund yields set on Friday for their biggest two-week rise since December 2015.

The rise in yields has made it less likely the ECB will run out of assets to buy because of its self-imposed limits, which some feared could throw its quantitative easing (QE) scheme off track.

Tradeweb's data shows around 23 percent of euro zone government bonds yield less than the ECB's deposit rate of minus 0.4 percent, which marks the lower limit for QE purchases. That was down from 25 percent last month and 28 percent in September.

ECB purchases of company bonds, which began earlier this year, combined with demand for top-rated debt, have also pushed yields on many blue-chip corporate bonds below zero.

Around 21 percent of the euro-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds available on the Tradeweb platform yield less than zero, down from 23 percent last month.

Tradeweb's data is based on market value at the close of trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)