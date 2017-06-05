LONDON, June 5 The share of euro zone government
debt with negative yields rose to nearly 46 percent in May, its
highest level so far this year, according to Tradeweb data
released on Monday.
Of around 7.3 trillion euros of debt in the system, about
3.3 trillion euros, yielded less than zero at the end of last
month. That is highest share since December and is up from
around 44 percent at the end of April.
Tradeweb's data shows almost 27 percent of euro zone
government bonds yield less than the ECB's deposit rate of minus
0.4 percent, also the highest share since December.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie)