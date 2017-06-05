LONDON, June 5 The share of euro zone government debt with negative yields rose to nearly 46 percent in May, its highest level so far this year, according to Tradeweb data released on Monday.

Of around 7.3 trillion euros of debt in the system, about 3.3 trillion euros, yielded less than zero at the end of last month. That is highest share since December and is up from around 44 percent at the end of April.

Tradeweb's data shows almost 27 percent of euro zone government bonds yield less than the ECB's deposit rate of minus 0.4 percent, also the highest share since December. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie)