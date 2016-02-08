LONDON Feb 8 More than 40 percent of the 7
trillion euro-denominated government bond market in Europe has
yields below zero, data showed, a sign that markets are bracing
for the European Central Bank to cut interest rates deeper into
negative territory.
The data from trading platform Tradeweb showed roughly 2.9
trillion euros ($3.2 trillion) worth of sovereign bonds have a
negative yield, suggesting investors are willing to pay for the
privilege of lending to the most trusted borrowers.
That equates to around 41 percent of the market, which is a
larger share than the 36 percent seen below zero last April when
German 10-year yields hit a record low.
Yields on two-year bonds in Germany - the euro zone's
benchmark issuer - fell on Monday to a record low of minus 0.516
percent, which is more than 20 basis points (bps) below the
ECB's deposit rate of minus 0.30 percent.
Euro zone money markets fully price in a 10 bps cut in the
deposit rate at the ECB's March meeting to boost inflation, with
a further 10 bps cut priced in by June.
Yields on bonds issued by some blue-chip firms in Europe
have also dipped below zero.
Tradeweb data showed that about 48 billion euros worth of
investment grade corporate bonds in Europe carry negative
yields.
That is about 1.8 percent of a total market worth around
2.66 trillion euros.
The data is based on the market value of euro-denominated
sovereign and corporate bonds in Europe, calculated using the
mid-price at Thursday's close.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Gareth Jones)