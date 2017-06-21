By Abhinav Ramnarayan
| LONDON, June 21
Yields on the euro zone's
top-rated government bonds, which once traded in lock-step
within a narrow range, are diverging as political pressures
prompt investors to differentiate between the debt of some of
the bloc's strongest economies.
French and Italian political risks have roiled bond markets
this year but, with those risks fading, the focus has shifted
north, where several countries have, or are seeking to form,
coalition governments.
The Netherlands shares a top triple-A credit rating with
Germany, while Austria and Finland are rated one notch lower.
Dutch government bonds have come under particular pressure
in recent weeks as talks on forming a coalition have reached no
conclusion since an inconclusive election in March.
"We have been highlighting since the start of the year that
Dutch coalition talks will be difficult, and there's always the
risk of snap elections in the Netherlands looming," said DZ Bank
strategist Daniel Lenz.
"Even if we end up having a minority government, it is
important to keep an eye on things, it will be very hard to
implement any reforms," he said.
The premium investors demand to hold Dutch 10-year bonds
rather than German equivalents, which stood at
less than 5 basis points as recently as mid-May, is now around
20 bps.
Traditionally, the dispersion of Dutch, Finnish and Austrian
10-year government bond yields has been tight. However, in
recent weeks, that has widened out to about 20 bps, its highest
level in well over a year.
In fact, discounting a four-day period in April 2016, that
range was over 20 basis on a concerted basis only back in 2012.
In Finland, opposition parties this week demanded the
government resign, saying on Monday its plan to stay in power
after the break-up of one of its coalition partners was a
cynical move that did not reflect the voters' will.
In Austria, the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) is riding high
in the polls and may well be part of a new government after
early elections are held this October.
"Many investors are currently putting political risks to one
side going into the summer and after the French and Italian
situations calmed, and are looking more at fundamentals," said
Lenz. "As the elections approach, we could see it rise to the
fore again."
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)