BRUSSELS, Sept 14 The European Commission said on Wednesday it had no specific comment on reports that the world's largest emerging economies would discuss this month what support they could offer the euro zone in its debt crisis.

"We've seen press reports about discussions among the BRICS countries concerning a number of aspects including the impact of the current debt crisis in Europe on their economies," Commission spokesman Amadeu Altafaj told reporters, referring to Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

"There is nothing conclusive at this stage so I cannot elaborate more than this," he said, adding:

"It only underlines what we have said time and again, this is not only about what's happening in Greece or in the euro area, it goes beyond Europe. Our economies are extremely interconnected and the emerging economies have a strong interest in financial stability in Europe to be safeguarded."

