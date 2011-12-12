LONDON Dec 12 The head of the British Bankers Association said that while it was too early to draw conclusions from Britain's isolation at last week's European Union summit, it was vital that Britain maintained strong alliances within the EU.

"We will need to ensure that we have good and strong alliances. We do not know at this moment how other countries will pan out. We need to be steady and sensible," British Bankers Association Chief Executive Angela Knight told the London Policy Conference on Monday.

"We're a long way from seeing what the conclusion is of Friday's decision," she said of Britain's decision not to join the other 26 countries of the EU in closer fiscal union.

The BBA represents companies such as the "Big Four" banks of HSBC , Barclays, and part-nationalised lenders Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Will Waterman)