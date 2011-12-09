LONDON Dec 9 Britain's coalition
government was united over a decision to block changes to the
European Union treaty, Foreign Secretary William Hague said on
Friday.
The move threatens to drive a wedge between the
Conservatives and their smaller pro-Europe Liberal Democrat
coalition partners.
"The policy that we're implementing here is the agreed
policy of the coalition government," Hague told BBC Radio 4,
adding that Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg, the deputy prime
minister, had been consulted during the course of overnight EU
talks in Brussels.
"Everybody signed up to it in advance. We would either get
the safeguards that we required and make a Treaty of the 27 EU
members or if we didn't we would refuse to agree to it," added
Hague, speaking from Brussels.
