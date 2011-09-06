* UK backs moves to fiscal union for euro zone

* Cameron sees opportunity to repatriate powers

By Adrian Croft

LONDON, Sept 6 Prime Minister David Cameron signalled on Tuesday that Britain will demand the return of some powers from Brussels to London in return for agreeing to any new European Union treaty creating a stronger euro zone.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble wrote in the Financial Times on Tuesday that strengthening the structures of the euro zone, which has been rocked by financial crisis, may require significant treaty changes, although he cautioned against a "sudden leap" toward fiscal union. [ID:nL5E7K52P6]

Cameron said Britain wanted a better-functioning euro zone and believed that the logic of monetary union would lead to greater fiscal union. Such a step would not apply to Britain because it is outside the euro zone.

Cameron told a parliamentary committee that no one in Europe was currently talking about a major new EU treaty to put in place a deeper fiscal union or changes in the euro zone, though he did not rule it out in future.

"If that were to happen, there would be consequences for Britain, and Britain should think carefully about how we maximize our national interest if that were to come about," he said.

"When there is a treaty change, you have an opportunity to put forward what you want in your country's national interest. I've done that once already, I'd do it again in the future," he said.

The platform of Cameron's Eurosceptic Conservatives in last year's British election included a proposal to "repatriate" control of employment and social legislation to London. After an indecisive election, the Conservatives formed a coalition with the pro-European Liberal Democrats.

TAKING BACK POWERS

Although he conceded the Liberal Democrats might have different views about what Britain should ask for in return for agreeing to a treaty change, Cameron said he believed Britain would benefit from taking back some powers from Brussels.

"There are some areas where the EU is damaging in terms of, for instance, the operating of a flexible market economy, and I think we might be able to make some progress in those areas," he said.

European financial regulation posed risks to Britain, he said. Although Britain wants a secure, properly regulated financial services industry, he said, "We shouldn't be naive. In Europe there are many who would quite like to take a piece of our financial services industry."

Cameron said he would not set out his agenda now but voiced frustration with EU health and safety laws, such limits to working hours, saying these were labour laws that would be better dealt with at a national level.

Cameron said Britain had "secured a good price" for agreeing to an EU treaty change last year that created a new mechanism for bailing out troubled euro zone countries but exempted Britain from having to pay for bailouts from 2013.

On Turkey's long-standing drive to join the EU, Cameron said he supported Ankara's bid, but some other European countries, including France and Germany, opposed full Turkish membership.

"We should try and encourage Turkey not to give up on Europe because I think that would be tragic for Turkey but also tragic for Europe," he said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Leslie Adler)