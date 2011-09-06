* UK backs moves to fiscal union for euro zone
* Cameron sees opportunity to repatriate powers
By Adrian Croft
LONDON, Sept 6 Prime Minister David Cameron
signalled on Tuesday that Britain will demand the return of
some powers from Brussels to London in return for agreeing to
any new European Union treaty creating a stronger euro zone.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble wrote in the
Financial Times on Tuesday that strengthening the structures of
the euro zone, which has been rocked by financial crisis, may
require significant treaty changes, although he cautioned
against a "sudden leap" toward fiscal union. [ID:nL5E7K52P6]
Cameron said Britain wanted a better-functioning euro zone
and believed that the logic of monetary union would lead to
greater fiscal union. Such a step would not apply to Britain
because it is outside the euro zone.
Cameron told a parliamentary committee that no one in Europe
was currently talking about a major new EU treaty to put in
place a deeper fiscal union or changes in the euro zone, though
he did not rule it out in future.
"If that were to happen, there would be consequences for
Britain, and Britain should think carefully about how we
maximize our national interest if that were to come about," he
said.
"When there is a treaty change, you have an opportunity to
put forward what you want in your country's national interest.
I've done that once already, I'd do it again in the future," he
said.
The platform of Cameron's Eurosceptic Conservatives in last
year's British election included a proposal to "repatriate"
control of employment and social legislation to London. After
an indecisive election, the Conservatives formed a coalition
with the pro-European Liberal Democrats.
TAKING BACK POWERS
Although he conceded the Liberal Democrats might have
different views about what Britain should ask for in return for
agreeing to a treaty change, Cameron said he believed Britain
would benefit from taking back some powers from Brussels.
"There are some areas where the EU is damaging in terms of,
for instance, the operating of a flexible market economy, and I
think we might be able to make some progress in those areas,"
he said.
European financial regulation posed risks to Britain, he
said. Although Britain wants a secure, properly regulated
financial services industry, he said, "We shouldn't be naive.
In Europe there are many who would quite like to take a piece
of our financial services industry."
Cameron said he would not set out his agenda now but voiced
frustration with EU health and safety laws, such limits to
working hours, saying these were labour laws that would be
better dealt with at a national level.
Cameron said Britain had "secured a good price" for
agreeing to an EU treaty change last year that created a new
mechanism for bailing out troubled euro zone countries but
exempted Britain from having to pay for bailouts from 2013.
On Turkey's long-standing drive to join the EU, Cameron
said he supported Ankara's bid, but some other European
countries, including France and Germany, opposed full Turkish
membership.
"We should try and encourage Turkey not to give up on
Europe because I think that would be tragic for Turkey but also
tragic for Europe," he said.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Leslie Adler)