Nikkei slips on yen, uncertainty on Trump policies
TOKYO, Feb 20 Japanese shares fell for a third consecutive session on Monday as the yen's gains and uncertainty about U.S. economic policies prompted profit-taking.
LONDON May 20 Weaker euro zone countries need more support from the core of the single currency bloc to deal with their problems, British finance minister George Osborne wrote in the Sunday Times newspaper.
"Euro zone countries must either stand behind their currency or face up to the prospect of Greek exit, with all the risks that could involve.
"How can they stand behind the euro? First, those countries with high deficits and low competitiveness need to carry on confronting their problems head on. But in the absence of flexible exchange rates the economic and political barriers to dealing with those problems will only get worse without more support from the core of the euro zone," Osborne said.
He said the euro zone must follow "the remorseless logic" of monetary union towards greater fiscal integration and "burden-sharing", with eurobonds one possible option. (Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova; Editing by Louise Ireland)
TOKYO, Feb 20 Japanese shares fell for a third consecutive session on Monday as the yen's gains and uncertainty about U.S. economic policies prompted profit-taking.
SYDNEY, Feb 20 Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as political uncertainty globally kept the mood cautious, while the U.S. dollar recouped early losses ahead of a busy week for Federal Reserve speakers.
Feb 19 General Motors Co shares could climb by as much as 35 percent if it succeeds in selling its European Opel brand and focuses on its healthier markets, Barron's said on Sunday.