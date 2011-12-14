* Cameron holds talks with Sweden, Czech Republic
LONDON Dec 14 British Prime Minister
David Cameron held talks on Wednesday with potential allies in
the European Union as he seeks to avoid isolation after vetoing
EU treaty changes to allow closer fiscal union by euro zone
members.
Britain, the EU's third largest economy, was left on its own
when 26 of the 27 member states led by Germany and France agreed
on Dec. 9 to press ahead with a separate treaty for deeper
economic integration to save the euro currency.
Cameron, who vetoed an EU-wide agreement after failing to
win safeguards he had sought for Britain's important financial
services industry, has held phone conversations with several EU
leaders in the last two days, his spokesman said.
He said Cameron spoke to Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas and
Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt on Wednesday and to
Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny on Tuesday.
The Czech Republic and Sweden are seen as possible waverers
on a fiscal convergence deal, while Ireland is worried about a
proposed pan-European financial transactions tax that could hurt
its financial services industry while bypassing nearby Britain.
Cameron assured all the leaders that Britain wanted the new
arrangement to succeed, but said that without the safeguards he
sought it was best that the 17-member euro zone proceeded
outside the EU's Lisbon Treaty, his spokesman said.
Cameron told the other leaders that "Britain ... wanted to
find the right way forward that preserved the proper role of the
EU and its institutions as the guardian of the treaties and the
single market," the spokesman added.
Non-euro zone member Britain has raised concerns about EU
institutions it says are intended for all 27 states, such as the
European Commission and the European Court of Justice, being
used to enforce any new euro zone agreement.
COOPERATION
"In each call the leaders agreed to build on their close
cooperation on EU issues, especially promoting jobs and growth
through the single market. They agreed that the priority for the
European economy remained comprehensive and decisive action to
deal with debt and increase competitiveness," Cameron's
spokesman said.
Several of the non-euro zone governments that went along
with the new inter-governmental plan on fiscal union, including
Sweden, Hungary and the Czech Republic, still need parliamentary
approval before they can give their full backing to the move.
Sweden said on Tuesday it was uncertain about signing up to
the pact, raising the possibility of it joining Britain on the
sidelines.
Ireland warned on Wednesday its financial services industry
may be at risk from Britain's opt-out. Britain's decision could
also cause political problems for the Irish government, which is
keen to avoid putting its participation in the new fiscal union
to a referendum.
Cameron also held a private meeting on Wednesday evening
with legislators from his centre-right Conservative Party.
Members of Cameron's largely eurosceptic party were pleased
with his veto but it has caused a rift with his junior coalition
partner, the pro-European Liberal Democrats.
The Guardian newspaper quoted one senior Conservative as
saying Cameron told the meeting that there was "no question" of
there being 26 EU member states against Britain.
"There are a number of countries that are not all sure
what they are being asked to sign up to," the source was quoted
as saying. A spokesman for Cameron declined comment.
