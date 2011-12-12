LONDON Dec 12 Britain's decision to veto a European Union treaty change aimed at tightening the bloc's fiscal rules helped ward off "threats" to London as a leading insurance hub, said Conservative Party politician Matthew Hancock.

"Some of the threats that were blocked last week were to London as a leader in insurance," Hancock told the London Policy Conference.

The British capital is one of the world's major insurance centres and is home to the Lloyd's of London market, as well as listed companies such as Aviva, Prudential Plc , Legal & General and RSA. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Myles Neligan)