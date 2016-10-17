BRUSSELS Oct 17 The European Commission said it
had not yet received draft budgetary plans for 2017 from
Portugal and Italy, but conceded that EU countries now faced a
deadline of the close of business on Monday.
"Following last week's Eurogroup, there was an understanding
they could be submitted by close of business tonight," a
Commission spokeswoman told a news conference.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi announced his 2017
budget plan on Saturday, hoping to persuade the European
Commission to approve its minimal reduction in the budget
deficit next year while avoiding unpopular belt-tightening.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)