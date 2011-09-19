BERLIN, Sept 19 Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said on Monday Greece should not receive the next tranche of euro zone aid if it did not fully implement its reforms.

Speaking at a parliamentary budget committee hearing on Germany's draft law on new powers for the euro zone bailout fund, Weidmann said it was also important to show other countries there was an incentive to keep solid finances.

"The Bundesbank fundamentally supports a disciplinary effect of the financial markets," Weidmann said. (Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Matthias Sobolewski)