BERLIN, Sept 19 Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann
said on Monday Greece should not receive the next tranche of
euro zone aid if it did not fully implement its reforms.
Speaking at a parliamentary budget committee hearing on
Germany's draft law on new powers for the euro zone bailout
fund, Weidmann said it was also important to show other
countries there was an incentive to keep solid finances.
"The Bundesbank fundamentally supports a disciplinary effect
of the financial markets," Weidmann said.
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Matthias Sobolewski)