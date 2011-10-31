BERLIN Oct 31 The head of the German Bundesbank
said in a newspaper commentary on Monday that Europe's response
to its debt crisis risked leading to a collectivisation of risks
within the euro zone and warned the approach could ultimately
create problems for new member states.
"It would be disastrous if the impression arose that fiscal
problems were being solved not by efforts in the affected
countries, but chiefly via aid from others or debt restructuring
measures," Jens Weidmann wrote in German newspaper Handelsblatt.
"This would destroy confidence in sustainable public
finances and faith in governments, and the crisis would spread
to other countries," he said.
Weidmann said losses for Greece's private creditors would
ease the country's debt burden but not solve its fundamental
problems, and he criticised decisions taken at a recent EU
summit as leading to a collectivisation of risks in the bloc.
