BERLIN Oct 31 The head of the German Bundesbank said in a newspaper commentary on Monday that Europe's response to its debt crisis risked leading to a collectivisation of risks within the euro zone and warned the approach could ultimately create problems for new member states.

"It would be disastrous if the impression arose that fiscal problems were being solved not by efforts in the affected countries, but chiefly via aid from others or debt restructuring measures," Jens Weidmann wrote in German newspaper Handelsblatt.

"This would destroy confidence in sustainable public finances and faith in governments, and the crisis would spread to other countries," he said.

Weidmann said losses for Greece's private creditors would ease the country's debt burden but not solve its fundamental problems, and he criticised decisions taken at a recent EU summit as leading to a collectivisation of risks in the bloc.

