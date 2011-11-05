FRANKFURT Nov 5 Germany's Bundesbank on
Saturday rejected media reports that its reserves would be used
to fund the euro zone's rescue facility after German newspapers
said Group of 20 leaders had discussed the idea of tapping
central banks.
The Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported that
Bundesbank reserves -- including foreign currency and gold --
would be used to increase Germany's contribution to the crisis
fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) by more
than 15 billion euros ($20 billion).
The European Central Bank (ECB) would own the reserves,
according to the paper, citing sources at the G20 meeting held
in Cannes this week.
The Welt am Sonntag newspaper, citing similar plans, said 15
billion euros -- part of a euro zone-wide effort to raise 60
billion from central bank reserves -- would come from special
drawing rights (SDR) that the Bundesbank holds.
G20 leaders in Cannes discussed the idea that the European
System of Central Banks could pawn their total foreign exchange
reserves of 50-60 billion euros to a trust of the European
crisis fund in the form of special drawing rights from the
International Monetary Fund (IMF), Welt am Sonntag said.
"We know this plan and we reject it," a Bundesbank spokesman
said.
The issue was taken off the G20 agenda following opposition
from the Bundesbank but the newspapers said it would be debated
on Monday at a Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers.
($1 = 0.727 Euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Annika Breidthardt and Marc
Jones; Editing by Mark Heinrich)