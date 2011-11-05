(Adds government reaction)
FRANKFURT/BERLIN Nov 5 Germany on Saturday
rejected media reports that Bundesbank reserves would be used to
fund the euro zone's rescue facility after German newspapers
said Group of 20 leaders had discussed the idea of tapping
central banks.
The Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS) reported
that Bundesbank reserves -- including foreign currency and gold
-- would be used to increase Germany's contribution to the
crisis fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) by
more than 15 billion euros ($20 billion).
The European Central Bank (ECB) would own the reserves,
according to the paper, citing sources at the G20 meeting held
in Cannes this week.
The Welt am Sonntag newspaper, citing similar plans, said 15
billion euros would come from special drawing rights (SDR) that
the Bundesbank holds.
"Germany's gold and foreign exchange reserves, which the
Bundesbank administers, were not at any point up for discussion
at the G20 summit in Cannes," government spokesman Steffen
Seibert said.
G20 leaders in Cannes discussed the idea that the European
System of Central Banks could pawn their total foreign exchange
reserves of 50-60 billion euros to a trust of the European
crisis fund in the form of special drawing rights from the
International Monetary Fund (IMF), the newspapers said.
"We know this plan and we reject it," a Bundesbank spokesman
said.
Seibert said several partners had raised the question in
Cannes whether SDRs could be used to strengthen the EFSF but
Germany had rejected this plan and discussions at Monday's
Eurogroup on Monday would not discuss this topic.
The newspapers had said the issue was taken off the agenda
at the G20 following Bundesbank opposition but that it would be
debated on Monday at a Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance
ministers.
($1 = 0.727 Euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Annika Breidthardt and Marc
Jones; Editing by Mark Heinrich)