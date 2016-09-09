UPDATE 1-Citigroup to exit U.S. mortgage servicing operations by 2018
Jan 30 Citigroup Inc said on Monday it would speed up the transformation of its U.S. mortgage business by exiting servicing operations by the end of 2018.
LONDON, Sept 9 Germany's 10-year Bund yield turned positive on Friday for the first time since the day after Britain's Brexit vote in June as a sell-off in global bonds took hold.
Disappointment at the European Central Bank's failure to deliver more stimulus at a meeting on Thursday weighed on euro zone bond markets from the start of trading.
That selling gathered pace as focus turned to the difficulties facing central banks globally, with traders pointing to a Deutsche Bank note that said weak growth, higher inflation and stagnant productivity would shake bond investors for years.
The Bank of Japan, meanwhile, is studying several options to steepen the bond yield curve, sources familiar with its thinking said, as authorities desperately seek policy tools to revive an economy that has failed to emerge from stagnation despite years of massive stimulus.
Germany's 10-year Bund yield rose 7 basis points to 0.08 percent, the first time it has climbed above zero since the results of Britain's June 23 Brexit vote sent shock waves through markets globally.
Thirty-year German yields soared more than 10 bps to 0.61 percent, while U.S. Treasury yields and gilt yields both rose sharply. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
Jan 30 Citigroup Inc said on Monday it would speed up the transformation of its U.S. mortgage business by exiting servicing operations by the end of 2018.
AMSTERDAM, Jan 30 The Dutch central bank on Monday upgraded its forecast for economic growth in 2017 to 2.3 percent, up from a previous 1.9 percent in June, citing strong domestic consumption, falling unemployment and a rebounding housing market.
NEW ORLEANS, Jan 29 U.S. auto dealers gathered for their annual convention in New Orleans said they want President Donald Trump to ease federal regulation of vehicle emissions and consumer lending, reversing action taken by his predecessor.